Haunted attraction closes for rest of the season

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Horror at Dogwood Pass will be closed for the rest of Halloween season.

According to officials, this comes after careful consideration.

They say they’re sorry for any inconvenience.

Anyone who has a ticket can get a refund this Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.

You can also keep your ticket and they will be good for two admissions for their Christmas Western Shows starting November 28.

