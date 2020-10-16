Advertisement

Member of National Guard dies of COVID-19

There are two additional confirmed and one probable case of the coronavirus.
There are two additional confirmed and one probable case of the coronavirus.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A member of the West Virginia National Guard has died of the coronavirus.

According to Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who oversees the WVNG, the member was a retired master sergeant who came back to work as a civilian employee.

Hoyer says the member died Thursday.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Deputies investigating woman’s death

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Hagy was located by her husband on a trail on their property.

Local

More COVID-19 cases reported at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dr. Amjad says she has visited the hospital this week and plans to go back this weekend to check it out.

Studio 3

Everybody Fitness on Studio 3

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Sarah goes to Everybody Fitness in Barboursville to check out their exercise classes.

Studio 3

Fall fun with C-K Autumnfest

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Kenova Mayor Tim Bias on Studio 3.

Studio 3

The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Michael Jarrouj on Studio 3.

Latest News

News

WSAZ Now Desk | American Red Cross calling for volunteers

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Studio 3

The Neighborhood in Ashland

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Director Todd Young on Studio 3.

Video

Everybody Fitness classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
Everybody Fitness classes

Video

Everybody Fitness on Studio 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
Everybody Fitness on Studio 3

Video

Fall fun with C-K Autumnfest

Updated: 1 hour ago
Fall fun with C-K Autumnfest