Member of National Guard dies of COVID-19
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A member of the West Virginia National Guard has died of the coronavirus.
According to Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who oversees the WVNG, the member was a retired master sergeant who came back to work as a civilian employee.
Hoyer says the member died Thursday.
This is a developing story.
