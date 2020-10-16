Member of National Guard dies of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A member of the West Virginia National Guard has died of the coronavirus.

According to Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who oversees the WVNG, the member was a retired master sergeant who came back to work as a civilian employee.

Hoyer says the member died Thursday.

This is a developing story.

