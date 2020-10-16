More COVID-19 cases reported at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More coronavirus cases have been reported at a hospital that’s already dealing with an outbreak.

According to Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia’s state health officer, there are now 39 staff who have tested positive and 24 patients as of Friday, October 16.

WSAZ reported Thursday that the hospital had 23 staff and 24 patients with active cases.

Dr. Amjad says she has visited the hospital this week and plans to go back this weekend to check it out.

