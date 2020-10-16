Advertisement

Multiple associates at Elkview Kroger location test positive for COVID-19

The Kroger location has undergone multiple extensive deep cleanings in coordination with Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
Kroger
Kroger(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple associates at the Crossings Shopping Center Kroger location in Elkview have tested positive for COVID-19, according to corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, Allison McGee.

In a news release, McGee said Friday that the associates work in non-customer facing roles and it is not believed they have had direct contact with customers.

McGee said in the news release, “Our top priority continues to be protecting the health and safety of our associates and customers, which is why we have extensive processes and protocols in place, including utilizing technology to adhere to store capacity limitations, aggressive cleaning procedures and emergency leave guidelines that cover paid time off for self-isolation. On an ongoing basis, we also are cleaning commonly used areas more often, including cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and food service counters. We are also continuing to require all associates and customers to wear masks and practice social distancing while in the store.”

