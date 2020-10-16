Advertisement

Pike County, Ky. schools to transition entirely to virtual learning Monday

Students in Pike County, Kentucky, will be returning to virtual learning Monday after the county turned red on the state health department’s COVID-19 case map.
Students in Pike County, Kentucky, will be returning to virtual learning Monday after the county turned red on the state health department’s COVID-19 case map.(WTVG)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Students in Pike County will be returning to virtual learning Monday after the county turned red on the state health department’s COVID-19 case map.

The school system made that announcement Thursday night, saying the school system will be suspending all in-person learning and activities after Friday.

“This means there will be NO in person learning,” the school system posted on social media. “ALL in person learning, ALL school-related athletic activities, (per KHSAA guidance), and ALL extracurricular activities are also suspended beginning Monday, October 19th.”

School officials say students should report to school Friday to transition to remote learning.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teachers raise concerns about crowded classrooms to Kanawha County school board

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
“We have serious concerns about social distancing,” said Dinah Adkins, co-president of the Kanawha County Education Association.

News

T-Rex Science Center to close due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A popular museum in Charleston will be closing its doors in 2020.

News

COVID-19 cases connected to funeral services

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
The health commissioner in Lawrence County, Ohio, says they’re seeing an increase in rates of positivity associated with funerals.

Local

12 more COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health department officials say the cases range from a 15-year-old boy to an 85-year-old woman.

Latest News

News

WSAZ Investigates | Navigating the death care industry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Funeral home directors say consumers should do extensive research before making decisions regarding final arrangements.

News

Positive COVID-19 cases connected to funeral services

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Lawrence County, Ohio health commissioner says they're seeing an increase in rates of positivity associated with funerals.

News

WVSSAC releases guidelines for winter sports seasons

Updated: 2 hours ago
WVSSAC releases guidelines for winter sports seasons

News

Hiring event in Putnam County leaves job seekers hopeful

Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday morning in Putnam County, W.Va., people looking for work had the chance to attend a job fair. Unlike normal hiring events, the organizers had to get creative to keep people safe.

Local

3 arrested in Huntington drug busts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Both raids happened on Jackson Avenue – one in the 1300 block and the other in the 2200 block.

Local

Businessman killed by car remembered as ‘warrior of kindness’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man who was known for his kindness and lasting impact on his community is being remembered after he passed away from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car Wednesday.