Pike County, Ky. schools to transition entirely to virtual learning Monday

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Students in Pike County will be returning to virtual learning Monday after the county turned red on the state health department’s COVID-19 case map.

The school system made that announcement Thursday night, saying the school system will be suspending all in-person learning and activities after Friday.

“This means there will be NO in person learning,” the school system posted on social media. “ALL in person learning, ALL school-related athletic activities, (per KHSAA guidance), and ALL extracurricular activities are also suspended beginning Monday, October 19th.”

School officials say students should report to school Friday to transition to remote learning.

