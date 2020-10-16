T-Rex Science Center to close due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A popular museum in Charleston will be closing its doors in 2020.

A release from T-Rex Science Center officials shared the news that “Dinosaurs go extinct again."

The release says the coronavirus pandemic has drastically affected the ticket sales for the museum and mini golf attractions.

The T-Rex Science Center is a non-profit organization that opened in November 2019. It is operated entirely by volunteers.

“Due to COVID-19 concerns, our volunteer pool has dwindled to only 5 people trying to keep 26,000 square feet clean, sanitized and maintained,” the release says.

The T-Rex Science Center aims to remain open until after Christmas. There are plans for T-Rex Mini Golf to reopen in the spring of 2021.

The announcement closes by saying, “There are no words to adequately express how grateful we are for your continued support and belief in our mission of providing unique learning opportunities for all West Virginians.”

