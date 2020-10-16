Three COVID-19 deaths in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Three people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, an 85-year-old man, a 77-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman have died. There have been 20 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

16 new positive cases were reported, including one in an 8-year-old. There have been 605 total cases.

13 people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 453.

