Three COVID-19 deaths in Boyd County

There have been 20 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been 20 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Three people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, an 85-year-old man, a 77-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman have died. There have been 20 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

16 new positive cases were reported, including one in an 8-year-old. There have been 605 total cases.

13 people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 453.

