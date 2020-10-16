Three COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have died in connection to the coronavirus in the mountain state.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 16, 2020, there have been 666,717 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 19,580 total cases and 396 deaths.

The deaths include a 67-year old female from Mercer County, a 58-year old male from Mingo County, and a 75-year old male from Fayette County.

There are 4,915 active cases.

14,269 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says the dashboard for Friday includes a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and laboratory results received over the past 24 hours. They say they have been working with the West Virginia Health Information Network to onboard testing entities performing rapid testing in order to get the results electronically.

Officials say in the last week from October 9 and 16, the number of testing entities submitted electronically have increased from 97 to 170.

Four testing entities were onboarded and began sending data on October 15 and that is why there was an influx in labs received, DHHR officials say. Those include MedExpress, PWNHealth/Walgreen’s, Steelfusion/RJ Group Labs, and Valley Health Link Urgent Care/Physicians Practices. These results are from over the last week.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (158), Berkeley (1,349), Boone (284), Braxton (31), Brooke (185), Cabell (1,130), Calhoun (32), Clay (51), Doddridge (63), Fayette (705), Gilmer (61), Grant (177), Greenbrier (151), Hampshire (118), Hancock (182), Hardy (101), Harrison (616), Jackson (341), Jefferson (513), Kanawha (3,249), Lewis (64), Lincoln (206), Logan (706), Marion (341), Marshall (238), Mason (157), McDowell (103), Mercer (535), Mineral (201), Mingo (490), Monongalia (2,205), Monroe (184), Morgan (93), Nicholas (170), Ohio (443), Pendleton (65), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (64), Preston (174), Putnam (767), Raleigh (638), Randolph (368), Ritchie (25), Roane (85), Summers (72), Taylor (158), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (210), Wayne (477), Webster (17), Wetzel (78), Wirt (26), Wood (464), Wyoming (161).

