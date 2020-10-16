Advertisement

Undelivered absentee ballots found in dumpster in Kentucky

A contractor renovating a home in eastern Jefferson County found the ballots Thursday, news outlets reported. The ballots were intended for voters in the 40299 ZIP code and had not been filled out.
A contractor renovating a home in eastern Jefferson County found the ballots Thursday, news outlets reported. The ballots were intended for voters in the 40299 ZIP code and had not been filled out.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Postal inspectors are investigating the discovery of 112 unopened absentee ballots inside a dumpster in Kentucky.

A contractor renovating a home in eastern Jefferson County found the ballots Thursday, news outlets reported. The ballots were intended for voters in the 40299 ZIP code and had not been filled out.

U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General special agents also found two political flyers. The ballots and flyers were returned to the Postal Service to be properly delivered, Special Agent Scott Balfour said in a statement.

“When the investigation is concluded, the case will be presented for federal prosecution to the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” he said.

Such incidents are “exceedingly rare,” Balfour said.

Voters who don’t receive an absentee ballot by Oct. 28 can go to any polling site, sign an affidavit saying they did not receive the ballot and vote in person, said Nore Ghibaudy, spokesman for the Jefferson County clerk’s office.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Three COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The WV DHHR says the dashboard for Friday includes a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and laboratory results received over the past 24 hours.

Local

Over 2,000 broadband speed tests submitted to FCC

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Senator Manchin says this proves the FCC’s broadband coverage maps are wrong and must be fixed before the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is distributed incorrectly.

Local

Haunted attraction closes for rest of the season

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to officials, this comes after careful consideration.

News

WVDOT closes Huntington offices following stay-at-home advisory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
WVDOT has closed their offices in Huntington following recommendations from Cabell Huntington Health Department about their stay at home advisory.

Latest News

Local

Football game postponed due to advisory

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There’s no word on when the game will be rescheduled.

Local

WVSSAC releases guidelines for post-season play in fall sports

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say things will look a little different due to COVID-19.

Local

Coronavirus outbreak at Health and Rehab Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There is an outbreak of the coronavirus at the Huntington Health and Rehab Center.

News

Cabell-Huntington Health Dept. issues stay at home COVID advisory

Updated: 5 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Baby Love Pantry today

Updated: 5 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Capitol Market 'Party at the Patch' today

Updated: 5 hours ago
WSAZ Today