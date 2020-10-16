Advertisement

WSAZ Investigates | Navigating the death care industry

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Families all across our region have dealt with cemeteries in disrepair or deteriorating shape.

Earlier this year, we heard from several residents who were heartbroken to find their loved ones burial sites in poor shape.

“It’s borderline infuriating,” said Fred Kitchen.

Fred Kitchen is a local funeral home director and says he wants families to ask the right questions so they’re prepared when planning to bury a loved one.

He’s been working in the industry for decades and says he attended mortuary school and participates in continuing education classes.

“I walk a journey with these families and help them through some of the most difficult times,” Kitchen said.

Funeral homes are inspected by the state of West Virginia, while cemeteries are not. The only oversight for cemeteries comes at the hands of the Tax Commission, who is responsible for the perpetual care funds that cemeteries are required to maintain.

About 10 percent of the money paid in advance is set in a trust, to go toward maintenance, repairs and other upkeep of the property.

“We believe you have one opportunity when you have a funeral or memorial service to get things right,” Kitchen said.

He works with many cemeteries in the area and believes some are in better shape than others.

“A lot of funeral homes have done things right and then the cemetery has let those families down, which really hurt the entire experience," Kitchen said. "They’re going to carry that for the rest of their life.”

Kitchen wants to warn families about the practice of pre-burial vaults. While it’s not a new concept, he says it’s something that is surprising to a lot of people who didn’t realize it was written in their contract.

It’s something that benefits the cemetery companies, but not the consumer.

“There’s an advantage to them," Kitchen said. 'The goods have been delivered at that point once it’s buried which allows them to have certain benefits to retaining all of the funds, as opposed to where that money is set aside and used at a later date.”

He says funeral directors are on site to make sure the vault is sealed correctly, but what they notice is that those vaults that have been pre-buried are oftentimes getting damaged as they’re dug up or are full of mud and water.

“We’re not going to bury this casket with this loved on in this vault until you clean that up and clean that out,” Kitchen said.

Many people purchase their vaults in advance as part of the pre-need agreement. Kitchen says if you order from a funeral home, they will order the materials ahead of the service, not years in advance like some cemeteries.

“What is worse than going to the cemetery where you’ve purchased grave space, knowing nobody is in there and you look and see a fresh grave dug in your grave space?” Kitchen said.

Sometimes, when vaults are pre-buried, they may sit out outside in the elements for some time before they are placed in the ground causing further deterioration.

He encourages everyone to research companies thoroughly before making a choice. Try looking through online reviews. Visit the property yourself and look for details like if a lightbulb is missing. He says if a facility isn’t willing to change a lightbulb, then there might be other troubling maintenance issues.

The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office says since Oct. 15, 2018, they have received 115 complaints about cemeteries.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says anyone who has concerns should file a complaint so they can investigate.

“We want to know if a company is misrepresenting something to the public,” said Morrisey.

Funeral homes are also regulated by the Federal Trade Commission.

“One of the most difficult things we see after a burial, is monuments being run over by lawnmowers and not getting fixed,” said Kitchen. “Or learning that the graves are sinking, causing the family distress.”

He encourages everyone to shop around, learn more about a company, its practices. Make sure to read all of the fine print in a contract, so you aren’t signing or agreeing to something you aren’t comfortable with.

You do not have to purchase your vault or casket from a cemetery.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases connected to funeral services

Updated: moments ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
The health commissioner in Lawrence County, Ohio, says they’re seeing an increase in rates of positivity associated with funerals.

Local

12 more COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health department officials say the cases range from a 15-year-old boy to an 85-year-old woman.

News

Positive COVID-19 cases connected to funeral services

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
The Lawrence County, Ohio health commissioner says they're seeing an increase in rates of positivity associated with funerals.

News

WVSSAC releases guidelines for winter sports seasons

Updated: 1 hour ago
WVSSAC releases guidelines for winter sports seasons

Latest News

News

Hiring event in Putnam County leaves job seekers hopeful

Updated: 1 hours ago
Thursday morning in Putnam County, W.Va., people looking for work had the chance to attend a job fair. Unlike normal hiring events, the organizers had to get creative to keep people safe.

Local

3 arrested in Huntington drug busts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Both raids happened on Jackson Avenue – one in the 1300 block and the other in the 2200 block.

Local

Businessman killed by car remembered as ‘warrior of kindness’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man who was known for his kindness and lasting impact on his community is being remembered after he passed away from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car Wednesday.

News

Hiring event in Putnam County leaves job seekers hopeful

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Unlike normal hiring events, the organizers had to get creative to keep people safe. That’s why the event was done drive-thru style.

Video

Community remembers businessman killed in crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
A man who was known for his kindness and lasting impact on his community is being remembered after he passed away from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car Wednesday.

Local

Stay-at-home advisory issued in Cabell County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
"This COVID-19 car is skidding toward the wall. We need to stay focused, keep steering, but ease up on the gas,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, Cabell County Health Officer.