WSAZ Now Desk | American Red Cross calling for volunteers

Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is calling for volunteers to help on a national and local level.

The Red Cross is hosting several volunteer orientation briefings to let everyone know about the opportunities available. Erica Mani, the Regional CEO of the Central Appalachia Region, joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the upcoming sessions and ways to volunteer.

To register for one of the training sessions, click here.

