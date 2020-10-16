Advertisement

WVSSAC releases guidelines for post-season play in fall sports

Officials say things will look a little different due to COVID-19.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has released guidelines for fall sports in the post season.

Officials say things will look a little different due to COVID-19. The WVSSAC says they have consulted the West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and state health officials on the appropriate protocols to put in place.

Schools in counties that are green, yellow or gold on the Saturday map will be eligible to participate in post season play.

If the school is in gold, those counties may compete against schools in green, yellow and gold.

Schools in counties in orange on the map released on Saturday will not be allowed to participate in football, soccer and volleyball post season. They are identified as high to moderate risk by the NFHS.

Cross country teams and sideline cheer in orange counties can take part in post season play if they get a negative coronavirus test within seven days of the start of the contest.

If your school is in a county that is red on the map released on Saturday, they will not be allowed to compete in the post season. This includes a county who is red during the week.

Counties in green, yellow and gold will be allowed to host a post season contest.

Spectator attendance for post season games will be capped at 20% of the facility’s capacity.

For football, a school must have played at least four games to qualify for playoffs.

No bonus points can be earned from opponents who are playing after their respective state has started their playoffs.

At the end of the regular season, the top eligible 16 teams in each class will enter playoffs.

The WVSSAC says any team that hasn’t played a maximum of ten games may add a game until November 28.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

