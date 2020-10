Ashland, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland flexed their muscles Friday night when they beat rival Russell by a final of 41-7. It was a battle of top 10 teams as #2 Ashland improves to 4-0 with the Red Devils falling to 5-1. Here are the highlights from Week 8 of Football Friday Night.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.