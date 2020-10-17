Advertisement

Charges upgraded for Air Force airman connected to fatal Myrtle Beach shooting

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Saturday that 21-year-old Samuel Alexander Frye now faces two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Saturday that 21-year-old Samuel Alexander Frye now faces two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.(WMBF)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Charges have been upgraded for a man taken into custody in connection to a double homicide in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Saturday that 21-year-old Samuel Alexander Frye now faces two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Police said Frye was arrested on Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened Monday near Allen’s Food Market in Myrtle Beach.

Police said two people, identified as Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods, were killed in the shooting. Several others were also injured in the incident.

Frye was originally charged with after the fact of felony or murder, and was granted a $250,000 surety bond on Friday. Conditions of Frye’s bond include wearing an ankle monitor and surrendering his passport, if he were to post the original bond.

During Friday’s bond hearing, a Myrtle Beach police detective said a vehicle registered to Frye was found at the scene of the shooting. Frye then tried to report the vehicle as stolen to his insurance company after the incident and later solid it, according to investigators.

Police also said Frye is on active duty in the United States Air Force, stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter.

Online records show Frye is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. MBPD said a new bond for Frye must be set by a circuit court judge.

MBPD also said the investigation is ongoing and authorities are searching for others who may have been involved in Monday’s shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 or 843-213-8775.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

W.Va. school map shows Mingo in orange again; Kanawha green

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
he updated color map for the upcoming week of school in West Virginia shows counties in the red and counties in the orange.

News

COVID-19 Ky. | 1,296 new cases, 12 more deaths

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gov. Beshear reported the latest coronavirus numbers for Kentucky.

Local

Highest 24-hour increase in Ohio COVID cases recorded for third time in 4 days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
For the third time this week, Ohio has recorded a record increase in COVID-19 cases over a 24 hour period.

Local

Officials say Ohio voters to receive delayed ballots soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delays in the mailing of hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots across Ohio by a private vendor rocked by equipment challenges and overwhelmed by “unparalleled volume” should be addressed by next week, officials said Friday.

Latest News

Local

Dueling attacks in Kentucky’s big-spending Senate race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Amy McGrath is flush with campaign cash as she enters the final days of her bid to unseat Sen. Mitch McConnell in Kentucky.

Local

U.S. Attorneys announce $8.9 million in Justice Department grants to help addiction crisis in W.Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
These grants are part of more than $341 million going to communities nationwide.

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR confirms 221 new positive cases and 3 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

News

Bridge Day goes virtual

Updated: 9 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Tri-Valley vs Jackson highlights

Updated: 17 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Raceland vs Fairview highlights

Updated: 17 hours ago
11 O'clock news