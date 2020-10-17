Charges upgraded for Air Force airman connected to fatal Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Charges have been upgraded for a man taken into custody in connection to a double homicide in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Saturday that 21-year-old Samuel Alexander Frye now faces two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Police said Frye was arrested on Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened Monday near Allen’s Food Market in Myrtle Beach.

Police said two people, identified as Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods, were killed in the shooting. Several others were also injured in the incident.

Frye was originally charged with after the fact of felony or murder, and was granted a $250,000 surety bond on Friday. Conditions of Frye’s bond include wearing an ankle monitor and surrendering his passport, if he were to post the original bond.

During Friday’s bond hearing, a Myrtle Beach police detective said a vehicle registered to Frye was found at the scene of the shooting. Frye then tried to report the vehicle as stolen to his insurance company after the incident and later solid it, according to investigators.

Police also said Frye is on active duty in the United States Air Force, stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter.

Online records show Frye is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. MBPD said a new bond for Frye must be set by a circuit court judge.

MBPD also said the investigation is ongoing and authorities are searching for others who may have been involved in Monday’s shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 or 843-213-8775.

