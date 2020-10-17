COVID-19 Ky. | 1,296 new cases, 12 more deaths

FRANKFORT Ky. (WSAZ) - COVID-19 has increased Saturday in Kentucky by 1,295 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The governor also reported 12 more deaths.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday there were at least 86, 797 COVID-19 cases in the Bluegrass State.

One hundred and sixty-two of the newly reported cases were from children up through age 18, of which 27 were 5 and under. The youngest was just 7 days old.

“These cases are all over the place. On top of that, all of our other numbers are going the wrong way, too. More Kentuckians hospitalized and in the ICU than ever,” said Gov. Beshear. “We know what it takes to stop these numbers from escalating. People’s lives depend on it.”

The latest deaths bring Kentucky’s total of lost residents to 1,312,

“That’s 12 additional families who need our support,” said Gov. Beshear.

As of Saturday, at least 1,794,634 tests had been administered in the state. The state now reporting a positivity rate of 4.62%.

The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered is at least 17,155.

