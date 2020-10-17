Advertisement

Dueling attacks in Kentucky’s big-spending Senate race

Democrat Amy McGrath is flush with campaign cash as she enters the final days of her bid to unseat Sen. Mitch McConnell in Kentucky.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McGrath is using some of her money to amplify an awkward moment for the powerful majority leader as they discussed the coronavirus during a debate this week.

McGrath’s ad comes after her campaign-finance report showed she brought in $36.8 million from July through September.

McConnell raised $15.6 million for the same period.

Both campaigns are bombarding the state with ads, with McConnel’s new ad attacking McGrath’s abortion-rights stance.

McConnell is seeking a seventh-term with McGrath widely considered to be mounting an uphill challenge.

