First Warning Forecast | Pleasant fall weekend

By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite the cold start to Saturday morning, the weekend will feature warmer afternoons and a decent amount of sunshine. Showers near the area for the start of the upcoming work week, then a big warm-up is in store towards the end of the week.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s in rural hollows and sheltered valleys, and low to mid 30s in urban centers and on hilltops. Areas of frost have developed in the coldest spots, with patchy fog being seen in the river valleys.

Following the cold start, Saturday will see high temperatures warm nicely into the low 60s for the afternoon. Abundant sunshine is expected throughout the day.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer for the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the upper 60s. Cloud cover will increase late in the day.

The forecast gets a bit more challenging on Monday and Tuesday. A cold front nears the area from the northwest but will not fully cross the area. This will lead to a split in weather conditions across the Tri-State, with rainy and cool conditions more likely to the north and west and dry and warm conditions more likely to the south and east.

As the front lifts far enough north on Wednesday and Thursday, all of the region will experience warm and dry conditions. Expect a mostly sunny sky both days with highs near 80 degrees.

The cold front will near the area again on Friday, bringing a chance for showers area-wide under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

