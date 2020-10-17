First Warning Forecast | Wonderful finish to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This weekend will certainly make up for last weekend’s gloominess as Sunday sees another day of pleasant weather. The forecast gets a bit more complicated on Monday and Tuesday as the region will be split between cool/wet and warm/dry. Then, unseasonably warm temperatures can be expected across the entire Tri-State for the end of the work week.

Saturday evening will stay mostly clear and quiet. Temperatures fall quickly after sunset and will drop to the mid 40s by midnight.

Continue to expect mainly clear conditions overnight into early Sunday as low temperatures fall to near 40 degrees. Frost is unlikely.

Sunday will see a mostly sunny sky, mixed with some clouds at times. These clouds will increase more towards the end of the day. Still, the day remains dry and will be warmer for the afternoon as high temperatures reach the upper 60s.

On Monday, a cold front nears the area from the northwest but will stall out and not fully cross the area. This will lead to a big split in weather conditions across the Tri-State. For areas in Ohio, northeastern Kentucky, and northern West Virginia, expect a cloudy sky on Monday with rain showers likely. Temperatures will only top out around 60 degrees. Meanwhile, across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, expect a mostly sunny sky with dry conditions as temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s. In central Kentucky and West Virginia, we’ll split the difference. Expect a partly cloudy sky with a chance for showers (more likely west of Charleston) as high temperatures top out around 70 degrees.

Tuesday will continue to see a split in weather conditions as the front remains stalled out over the area. A few showers remain possible over the northern and western counties, while dry weather prevails in the south and east. Highs will be stuck in the low to mid 60s to the north and west, rise to the low to mid 70s in the middle, and reach the mid to upper 70s south and east.

The front finally lifts far enough north away from the region such that Wednesday and Thursday will see mostly sunny, dry, and warm conditions across the entire Tri-State. Both days will be unseasonably warm with highs around 80 degrees.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Friday with the chance for a few showers. High temperatures will still soar well above average to the upper 70s.

As a cold front is finally able to cross the entire region on Saturday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with the chance for a few showers and high temperatures back to the 60-degree mark.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.