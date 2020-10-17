Advertisement

Highest 24-hour increase in Ohio COVID cases recorded for third time in 4 days

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - For the third time this week, Ohio has recorded a record increase in COVID-19 cases over a 24 hour period.

On Saturday, more than 2,200 cases were recorded, raising the total to 180,225. The three week average for daily increases stands at 1,439.

The Ohio Dept. of Health reported 13 new deaths, raising the death toll to 5,067.

On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was traveling around southern parts of the state and spoke to WSAZ’s Amanda Barren about the surge of cases.

To see that interview, click here.

