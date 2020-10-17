Advertisement

Hometown Hero | Ron Dallis

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The hard work of one man doesn’t go unnoticed. Ron Dallis is a familiar face at the Market in Huntington.

From the squeaky clean tables to breaking down boxes, Ron is the master behind it all.

“I like the people, and I like Huntington. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else,” Dallis said.

His coworkers say Ron is always willing to lend a hand.

“He’s just the hardest worker I’ve ever seen in my life. I have cameras around my store, and my cameras go off at midnight its Ron, five in the morning its Ron. It just cracks you up like does he work 24 hours a day,” said Judy Davis.

A man hard at work from sunrise to sundown, Ron shares a smile wherever he visits.

“He’s ever working and ever-present, and always there to help. He’s just such a kind soul and a great family man,” said Phil Nelson.

“I’m not a hero,” said Dallis. “I try to take care of everybody. That’s what we’re here on Earth for, to take care of other people.”

Friends and coworkers nominated Ron to be this week’s Hometown Hero.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hometown Hero | Sue Burke

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Kelsey Souto
Sue Burke was honored as this week's Hometown Hero for her work on improving downtown Portsmouth.

Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero | Nursing home staff

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
The shutdowns and changes mean nursing home staffers are working not just as care providers, but fill-in family members until we can see loved ones again.

Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero | Nathan Dever

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Typically college students use their summer break to relax or go on a trip, but one small group of Shawnee State University students has been spending much of their free time in a lab, dedicating hour after hour to help others get through the pandemic safely.

Hometown Hero

Huntington Duo Helps Local Little League

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT
Two volunteers helped local little league

Latest News

Community

WSAZ on Social Media

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
WSAZ on Social Media

Community

Children’s Charities

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
Children's Charities

Hometown Hero

Brady Blake WSAZ Hometown Hero

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 4:40 PM EST
|
By Keith Morehouse
9 year old with spina bifida plays basketball

Hometown Hero

HOMETOWN HEROES | Alaina Collins and Maddie Watts

Updated: Dec. 6, 2019 at 8:30 PM EST
|
By Andrew Colegrove
For the second year in a row, two Chesapeake High School students have made it their mission to spread Christmas cheer.

Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero: Drew Collins

Updated: Jul. 27, 2019 at 10:12 AM EDT
|
By Amber Sipe
Drew helps out around the station and has his own locker because, to these firefighters, Drew is defined by so much more than his special needs.

Community

High school summit focuses on saying ‘no’ to drugs

Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 at 6:14 PM EST
|
By Nick Oliver
High school students from across West Virginia skipped class on Tuesday to make a classroom of their own to discuss the state’s massive drug epidemic.