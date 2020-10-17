Hometown Hero | Ron Dallis

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The hard work of one man doesn’t go unnoticed. Ron Dallis is a familiar face at the Market in Huntington.

From the squeaky clean tables to breaking down boxes, Ron is the master behind it all.

“I like the people, and I like Huntington. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else,” Dallis said.

His coworkers say Ron is always willing to lend a hand.

“He’s just the hardest worker I’ve ever seen in my life. I have cameras around my store, and my cameras go off at midnight its Ron, five in the morning its Ron. It just cracks you up like does he work 24 hours a day,” said Judy Davis.

A man hard at work from sunrise to sundown, Ron shares a smile wherever he visits.

“He’s ever working and ever-present, and always there to help. He’s just such a kind soul and a great family man,” said Phil Nelson.

“I’m not a hero,” said Dallis. “I try to take care of everybody. That’s what we’re here on Earth for, to take care of other people.”

Friends and coworkers nominated Ron to be this week’s Hometown Hero.

