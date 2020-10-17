Michigan fugitive arrested in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted out of Michigan for assault with intent to murder was arrested Saturday in Charleston.

Police say just before 8 a.m., they found the suspect’s car parked on in the 1300 block of Virginia Street.

While police were watching the car, Kevin Lee Vanaelst, 45, from Clinton Township, Michigan was found and arrested without incident.

He was taken to South Central Regional Jail.

