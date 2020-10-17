Officials say Ohio voters to receive delayed ballots soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Delays in the mailing of hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots across Ohio by a private vendor rocked by equipment challenges and overwhelmed by “unparalleled volume” should be addressed by next week, officials said Friday.

Midwest Direct CEO Richard T. Gebbie said his firm anticipated double the number of ballot requests from 2016 and instead it’s seeing triple.

The firm provides ballot mailing services for 16 counties, including the homes of Toledo and Akron.

The secretary of state’s office said they’ve been informed nearly all backlogged ballots are out and soon printing and mailing will be on a same-day basis.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.