Person wanted in connection with incident that damaged several vehicles in Charleston
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston Police need your help identifying a person involved in an incident that damaged several vehicles.
Officers say the incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of CAMC Memorial.
Anyone with information about the person and/or the incident is asked to call Charleston Police at 304-348-6480.
