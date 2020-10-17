Advertisement

Person wanted in connection with incident that damaged several vehicles in Charleston

Officers say the incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of CAMC Memorial in Charleston.
Officers say the incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of CAMC Memorial in Charleston.(Charleston Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston Police need your help identifying a person involved in an incident that damaged several vehicles.

Officers say the incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of CAMC Memorial.

Anyone with information about the person and/or the incident is asked to call Charleston Police at 304-348-6480.

