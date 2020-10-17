Police: Death investigation underway in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman’s body found Saturday in Huntington has prompted an investigation.

Police tell WSAZ they were called around noon to the 400 block of West 5 1/2 alley to reports of a woman found dead.

Detectives are working to identify the body found.

No other details are being released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.