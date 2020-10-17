Advertisement

Police: Death investigation underway in Huntington

Police tell WSAZ they were called around noon to the 400 block of West 5 1/2 alley to reports of a woman found dead.
Police tell WSAZ they were called around noon to the 400 block of West 5 1/2 alley to reports of a woman found dead.(MGN)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman’s body found Saturday in Huntington has prompted an investigation.

Police tell WSAZ they were called around noon to the 400 block of West 5 1/2 alley to reports of a woman found dead.

Detectives are working to identify the body found.

No other details are being released at this time.

