FAIRVIEW, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Raceland Rams wasted no time Friday night in dispatching the Fairview Eagles jumping out to a 29-0 and ended up winning it by 32 points. The final was 48-6 with Raceland improving to 3-3 on the year. Here are the highlights from WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.

