Advertisement

U.S. Attorneys announce $8.9 million in Justice Department grants to help addiction crisis in W.Va.

These grants are part of more than $341 million going to communities nationwide.
These grants are part of more than $341 million going to communities nationwide.(KSNB)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In an effort to help improve West Virginia’s drug abuse and addiction, U.S. Attorneys Mike Stuart and Bill Powell announced awards of $8,902,765 in Department of Justice grants on Saturday.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, these grants have been awarded by the department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP). This money is included in more than $341 million, which will be awarded to various other communities nationwide.

“These grants will enable criminal justice officials and substance abuse, mental health and other medical professionals to pool their assets and bring the full weight of our public safety and treatment systems down on this epidemic that has already caused so much harm,” said OJP’s Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan.

Here are the organizations in West Virginia that will receive funding:

- West Virginia Justice and Community Services - $6,223,284

- West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals - $1,349,953

- United Way of the River Cities - $690,553

- Legal Aide of West Virginia - $638,975

This funding is made available through OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, National Institute of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime and Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, the release mentions.

To view a complete list of individual grant programs, award amounts, and jurisdictions that will receive funding, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Officials say Ohio voters to receive delayed ballots soon

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delays in the mailing of hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots across Ohio by a private vendor rocked by equipment challenges and overwhelmed by “unparalleled volume” should be addressed by next week, officials said Friday.

Local

Dueling attacks in Kentucky’s big-spending Senate race

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Amy McGrath is flush with campaign cash as she enters the final days of her bid to unseat Sen. Mitch McConnell in Kentucky.

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR confirms 221 new positive cases and 3 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

News

Bridge Day goes virtual

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Tri-Valley vs Jackson highlights

Updated: 15 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Raceland vs Fairview highlights

Updated: 15 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Hazard vs Pikeville highlights

Updated: 15 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Phelps vs Sayre highlights

Updated: 15 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Russell vs Ashland highlights

Updated: 15 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Poca vs Buffalo highlights

Updated: 15 hours ago
11 O'clock news