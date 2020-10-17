U.S. Attorneys announce $8.9 million in Justice Department grants to help addiction crisis in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In an effort to help improve West Virginia’s drug abuse and addiction, U.S. Attorneys Mike Stuart and Bill Powell announced awards of $8,902,765 in Department of Justice grants on Saturday.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, these grants have been awarded by the department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP). This money is included in more than $341 million, which will be awarded to various other communities nationwide.

“These grants will enable criminal justice officials and substance abuse, mental health and other medical professionals to pool their assets and bring the full weight of our public safety and treatment systems down on this epidemic that has already caused so much harm,” said OJP’s Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan.

Here are the organizations in West Virginia that will receive funding:

- West Virginia Justice and Community Services - $6,223,284

- West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals - $1,349,953

- United Way of the River Cities - $690,553

- Legal Aide of West Virginia - $638,975

This funding is made available through OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, National Institute of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime and Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, the release mentions.

To view a complete list of individual grant programs, award amounts, and jurisdictions that will receive funding, click here.

