Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

West Virginia DHHR confirms 221 new positive cases and 3 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.
West Virginia DHHR confirms 221 new positive cases and 3 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.(AP)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 221 new positive cases and three additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 19,801 and death toll to 399.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Grant County, a 73-year old male from Fayette County, and a 59-year old female from Cabell County.

“As we solemnly observe this tragic loss of life, we must continue to fight this virus,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “It is our duty to protect our family members and neighbors. We extend our condolences to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (163), Berkeley (1,376), Boone (288), Braxton (35), Brooke (192), Cabell (1,141), Calhoun (32), Clay (51), Doddridge (65), Fayette (709), Gilmer (62), Grant (178), Greenbrier (153), Hampshire (118), Hancock (185), Hardy (101), Harrison (619), Jackson (345), Jefferson (518), Kanawha (3,273), Lewis (64), Lincoln (207), Logan (707), Marion (351), Marshall (241), Mason (161), McDowell (104), Mercer (550), Mineral (202), Mingo (494), Monongalia (2,214), Monroe (188), Morgan (95), Nicholas (172), Ohio (452), Pendleton (65), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (64), Preston (174), Putnam (779), Raleigh (643), Randolph (372), Ritchie (25), Roane (86), Summers (73), Taylor (158), Tucker (51), Tyler (24), Upshur (216), Wayne (484), Webster (19), Wetzel (81), Wirt (28), Wood (468), Wyoming (163).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bridge Day goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Tri-Valley vs Jackson highlights

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Raceland vs Fairview highlights

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Hazard vs Pikeville highlights

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Phelps vs Sayre highlights

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Russell vs Ashland highlights

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Poca vs Buffalo highlights

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Chapmanville vs Wayne highlights

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Winfield vs Huntington highlights

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Oak Hill vs Spring Valley highlights

Updated: 10 hours ago
11 O'clock news