West Virginia COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 221 new positive cases and three additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 19,801 and death toll to 399.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Grant County, a 73-year old male from Fayette County, and a 59-year old female from Cabell County.

“As we solemnly observe this tragic loss of life, we must continue to fight this virus,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “It is our duty to protect our family members and neighbors. We extend our condolences to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (163), Berkeley (1,376), Boone (288), Braxton (35), Brooke (192), Cabell (1,141), Calhoun (32), Clay (51), Doddridge (65), Fayette (709), Gilmer (62), Grant (178), Greenbrier (153), Hampshire (118), Hancock (185), Hardy (101), Harrison (619), Jackson (345), Jefferson (518), Kanawha (3,273), Lewis (64), Lincoln (207), Logan (707), Marion (351), Marshall (241), Mason (161), McDowell (104), Mercer (550), Mineral (202), Mingo (494), Monongalia (2,214), Monroe (188), Morgan (95), Nicholas (172), Ohio (452), Pendleton (65), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (64), Preston (174), Putnam (779), Raleigh (643), Randolph (372), Ritchie (25), Roane (86), Summers (73), Taylor (158), Tucker (51), Tyler (24), Upshur (216), Wayne (484), Webster (19), Wetzel (81), Wirt (28), Wood (468), Wyoming (163).

