W.Va. school map shows Mingo in orange again; Kanawha green

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The updated color map for the upcoming week of school in West Virginia shows one county in the red and seven counties in the orange.

Class in Mingo County will have to be virtual for the week of Oct. 19. for the second week in a row because of their “orange” status.

Wirt County is also orange.

Other counties in orange include, Upshur, Randolph, Wyoming, Morgan, and Berkeley. Doddridge is the only red county this week.

Kanawha and Cabell Counties are green after being gold last week. Putnam is yellow.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.