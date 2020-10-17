WVU Powers Past Kansas, 38–17

Advertisement

Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Leddie Brown broke open a close game with a long touchdown run in the third quarter and caught one of Jarret Doege’s three touchdown passes to lead West Virginia to a 38-17 victory Saturday over a winless Kansas team that was without coach Les Miles.

Before a crowd of 10,759 in the first game that West Virginia allowed the general public to attend amid the pandemic, the Mountaineers (3-1, 2-1 Big 12) overcame a bevy of mistakes to beat the Jayhawks for the seventh straight time.

With West Virginia clinging to a 17-10 lead late in the third quarter, Brown rumbled 87 yards up the middle untouched, the start of three straight touchdowns for the Mountaineers. The 210-pound junior compiled 195 yards on 18 carries, sitting out the fourth quarter.

Brown also had a 6-yard scoring reception in the second quarter from Doege, who also had TD passes of 33 yards to Bryce Ford-Wheaton and 8 yards to Sam James.

Doege completed 26 of 44 passes for 318 yards.

Miles tested positive for the coronavirus a week ago and was cleared to return to the Jayhawks on Thursday. But he chose not to travel with the team out of caution. Tight ends coach Joshua Eargle filled in for Miles against the Mountaineers.

Despite some bright moments early, the result was the same: The Jayhawks (0-4, 0-3) have now lost 51 straight true road games in the conference.

Kansas jumped out to a 10-0 lead, including Andrew Parchment’s 43-yard scoring catch from Miles Kendrick off a deflected pass, but the Jayhawks managed little offense the rest of the game.

Pooka Williams scored on a 92-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter for the Jayhawks.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: The Jayhawks were limited to 157 yards of offense, including 95 through the air against the Big 12′s top defense. Kansas entered the game last among the 76 FBS teams that have played with 8.2 passing yards per completion.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers had been looking to get more explosive plays downfield either with long runs or passes, and they got both. Brown had eight runs of at least 10 yards, including his long TD. Doege averaged 12 yards per completion.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Travels to No. 22 Kansas State next Saturday.

West Virginia: Plays at Texas Tech next Saturday.

