Fairland Middle School closed due to COVID-19

This comes after the high school was closed just last week.
Fairland Local Schools
Fairland Local Schools(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PROCTORVILLE, OH (WSAZ) - Fairland Local School District has closed Fairland Middle School after at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

They would not confirm if this case was in a student or staff member.

Fairland Middle School will remain closed until November 2, 2020.

Superintendent Roni Hayes said in a release to parents “Fairland Local School District is committed to the safety and health of our students and staff.”

The district is asking all parents and guardians to continue to be aware of their child’s health, monitoring them for symptoms for the next 14 days.

If anyone in your household develops symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19, they should immediately isolate and contact the Lawrence County Health Department.

To see the full release from Superintendent Roni Hayes, click here.

