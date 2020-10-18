Advertisement

Firefighters warn about furnaces after a house fire

The home is salvageable.
The home is salvageable.(Kim Rafferty)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home on Cooper Ridge Road in Milton caught on fire early Saturday morning.

Milton firefighters say the cause was a home furnace.

“It’s starting to pick up as it gets colder at night time,” said Charleston Fire Marshal, Justin Alford.

No one was injured, and the house is salvageable, but firefighters say furnace fires happen most often when the weather turns colder and people first turn them on.

“People turning on their furnaces for the first time and they smell a burning smell so they call the fire department to come check it out,” said Alford.

He said before turning them on it is important to check them.

“Check and make sure there are no nests, make sure your filter is cleaned out, make sure you have a blue flame,” said Alford.

Most importantly, make sure all dust is removed from the furnace.

Alford says the burning smell is normal, it will be there the first couple times when the furnace is turned on, .

“If you see smoke or flames of anything like that, turn it off, get out, call 911,” said Alford.

Furnaces need space because they draw air in to produce heat. If there is not enough air to draw in, it can prevent the furnace from working right.

Even portable heaters need space to heat the area Alford said personal space heaters create more fires.

“People get too close kids run around bump them knock them over pets can knock them over and catch stuff on fire,” said Alford.

He said to check manufacturing labels to see how much space they need because while some fires can be put out quickly, for some it may be too late.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

WVU beats Kansas

Updated: moments ago
WSAZ Saturday 6 p.m. newscast

Local

Johnson County schools to learn remotely due to county’s ‘red’ status

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Students in Johnson County schools will learn remotely for the upcoming week after the county went red Saturday on Kentucky’s incidence rate map for COVID-19.

Local

Floyd County man killed in crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Troopers have identified him as Joey Lewis, 36, from Banner.

Regional

Bowling Green girl battling cancer; asking for community support

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
“Carmen is 10 years old. She was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, bone cancer, and her knee on August 23.”

Latest News

Local

Michigan fugitive arrested in Charleston

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man wanted out of Michigan for assault with intent to murder was arrested Saturday in Charleston.

Regional

Monongalia County residents organize walk for pregnant woman battling breast cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The Westover community came together for a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of a local woman.

Local

Police: Death investigation underway in Huntington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Police tell WSAZ they were called around noon to the 400 block of West 5 1/2 alley to reports of a woman found dead.

Local

Federal appeals court upholds Kentucky abortion law

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court has upheld a decades-old Kentucky law requiring abortion clinics to have written agreements with a hospital and an ambulance service in case of medical emergencies.

Local

W.Va. school map shows Mingo in orange again; Kanawha green

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
he updated color map for the upcoming week of school in West Virginia shows counties in the red and counties in the orange.

News

COVID-19 Ky. | 1,296 new cases, 12 more deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gov. Beshear reported the latest coronavirus numbers for Kentucky.