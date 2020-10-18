First Warning Forecast | Split forecast to start work week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A front draped across the region on Monday and Tuesday will lead to split weather conditions across the Tri-State. Cooler and wetter weather will be seen north and west, while drier and warmer weather is expected south and east. By mid-week, the front will lift north of the area, putting all of the region in warm and dry weather. Then, the front finally crosses the area over the weekend, bringing cooler temperatures and the opportunity for showers.

Sunday evening will continue to see lots of cloud cover streaming over the area. However, dry conditions are expected. The overnight period will be mostly cloudy and dry for most, though showers begin moving in across Ohio later on. Low temperatures will stay near 50 degrees.

Here’s the lowdown for Monday. Clouds and showers will be common throughout the day in Ohio. A few light showers may also skirt parts of northeastern Kentucky and any West Virginia counties adjacent to the Ohio River throughout the day. Farther south and east, dry conditions are expected. Temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 60s across Ohio but will make it to the upper 60s to low 70s across central West Virginia and mid to upper 70s across southern West Virginia and southeastern Kentucky.

Similarly split weather conditions are expected on Tuesday. Showers will be common across Ohio, mainly during the morning hours, while the rest of the Tri-State is likely to remain dry. Temperatures will again be split, with 60s across Ohio and 70s elsewhere.

For Wednesday and Thursday, the front lifts well enough north of the area and places the entire region in a warm and dry atmosphere. This will allow a decent amount of sunshine both days with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Friday will see a partly cloudy sky with only a slight chance for a passing shower. High temperatures will still near the 80-degree mark.

For Saturday, showers become more widespread under a mostly cloudy sky. Expect a high in the mid 60s.

High temperatures will top out nearer to the 60-degree mark on Sunday under a partly cloudy sky. There will still be the opportunity for a passing shower.

