Floyd County man killed in crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -A man from Floyd County was killed in a crash Friday night in Magoffin County.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on the East Mountain Parkway in the Salyersville area, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say a cargo van going west on the highway crossed the centerline and hit a GMC Acadia.

The driver of the cargo van was ejected and died on scene.

Troopers have identified him as Joey Lewis, 36, from Banner.

The crash is being investigated by the KSP Accident Reconstructionist unit.

