Herd remains unbeaten

Ruston, La. (WSAZ) - In their second CUSA road test of 2020, Marshall passed it with flying colors as they beat Louisiana Tech by a final of 35-17. They are now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the league. The Marshall defense got things going with an interception by Eli Neal on the Bulldogs first play of their first possession. That resulted in a Grant Wells touchdown which made it 7-0. The Herd added to the lead when Brenden Knox scored to make it a 14-3 lead.

The Marshall defense was stingy much of the night especially at the end of the first half where they stopped La Tech from getting into the endzone which kept the lead at 11.

In the second half, Marshall scored first on another Brenden Knox touchdown. Louisiana Tech kept it close with a touchdown pass that made it 21-10 but the Herd answered that touchdown with one of their own. Grant Wells threw his second touchdown of the game on a 46 yard strike to Artie Henry. Louisiana Tech scored a touchdown late to make the final 35-17.

Grant Well threw 2 TD’s for 227 yards while Brenden Knox ran for 125 yards and two scores. The defense held La Tech to just 267 yards and just 7 on the ground.

The Herd hosts FAU next Saturday with a 2:30pm kickoff.

