Herd Tops In At #22

Marshall gets back into the Associated Press Top 25 rankings
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Patience and an unbeaten record have paid off for the Marshall football team as they are back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. They come in at the number 22 spot after handily beating Louisiana Tech on the road Saturday night. Ohio State has moved up to the 5th spot and they finally play this coming weekend. WVU and Kentucky are in the also receiving votes category with the Mountaineers sitting in the 29th spot and UK is #39.

Here are the full rankings

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (54) 5-0 1542 1

2. Alabama (8) 4-0 1494 2

3. Notre Dame 4-0 1337 4

4. Georgia 3-1 1300 3

5. Ohio St. 0-0 1223 6

6. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1137 7

7. Texas A&M 3-1 1054 11

8. Penn St. 0-0 1033 9

9. Cincinnati 3-0 1028 8

10. Florida 2-1 942 10

11. Miami 4-1 887 13

12. BYU 5-0 875 14

13. Oregon 0-0 841 12

14. North Carolina 3-1 677 5

14. Wisconsin 0-0 677 16

16. SMU 5-0 638 17

17. Iowa St. 3-1 511 20

18. Michigan 0-0 489 19

19. Virginia Tech 3-1 411 23

20. Kansas St. 3-1 399 22

21. Minnesota 0-0 234 24

22. Marshall 4-0 227 -

23. NC State 4-1 199 -

24. Southern Cal 0-0 192 25

25. Coastal Carolina 4-0 185 -

Others receiving votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Virginia 9, Arizona St. 9, Washington 8, South Carolina 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

