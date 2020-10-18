Herd Tops In At #22
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Patience and an unbeaten record have paid off for the Marshall football team as they are back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. They come in at the number 22 spot after handily beating Louisiana Tech on the road Saturday night. Ohio State has moved up to the 5th spot and they finally play this coming weekend. WVU and Kentucky are in the also receiving votes category with the Mountaineers sitting in the 29th spot and UK is #39.
Here are the full rankings
Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (54) 5-0 1542 1
2. Alabama (8) 4-0 1494 2
3. Notre Dame 4-0 1337 4
4. Georgia 3-1 1300 3
5. Ohio St. 0-0 1223 6
6. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1137 7
7. Texas A&M 3-1 1054 11
8. Penn St. 0-0 1033 9
9. Cincinnati 3-0 1028 8
10. Florida 2-1 942 10
11. Miami 4-1 887 13
12. BYU 5-0 875 14
13. Oregon 0-0 841 12
14. North Carolina 3-1 677 5
14. Wisconsin 0-0 677 16
16. SMU 5-0 638 17
17. Iowa St. 3-1 511 20
18. Michigan 0-0 489 19
19. Virginia Tech 3-1 411 23
20. Kansas St. 3-1 399 22
21. Minnesota 0-0 234 24
22. Marshall 4-0 227 -
23. NC State 4-1 199 -
24. Southern Cal 0-0 192 25
25. Coastal Carolina 4-0 185 -
Others receiving votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Virginia 9, Arizona St. 9, Washington 8, South Carolina 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1.
