Johnson County schools to learn remotely due to county’s ‘red’ status

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Students in Johnson County schools will learn remotely for the upcoming week after the county went red Saturday on Kentucky’s incidence rate map for COVID-19.

Per guidance from state public health officials, schools in counties that go red are encouraged to switch to remote learning until the county is no longer in the red.

Superintendent Thom Cochran says the district will implement their JC Click & Soar model for Oct. 19-23.

Extracurricular activities are being limited for the high school only, as fall sports are beginning post season play. Middle and elementary school activities are postponed until further notice.

Cochran says the health department has informed him of a few positive cases within the district.

A transportation staff member tested positive Friday. That person last worked Monday.

A staff member at Johnson County High School tested positive Saturday and was last at the school Wednesday.

A student at the middle school also test positive Saturday. Cochran says the student participated in extracurricular activities Friday.

In total, three staff and five students in the district are positive for the virus, and 139 students and staff are quarantined because of close contact.

