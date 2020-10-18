Advertisement

Kansas teen taken into custody after covering himself in ranch, damaging property, crashing car in Shawnee Co.

(Phil Anderson)
By Alyssa Willetts and Shawn Wheat
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was taken into custody early Saturday morning following an incident at the Petro Deli, north of Topeka.

Deputies responded to Petrol Deli around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived they found a 17-year-old naked and under the influence.

According to the official report, the teen covered himself in ranch dressing, damaged property inside the business, jumped into a running vehicle and crashed it into a pillar.

Deputies took him into custody and then to a local hospital where they said he was released to his parents.

The Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured in the incident and it is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ohio

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The Department of Health says 1,562 new cases were reported Sunday, bringing Ohio’s total case tally to 181,787.

Local

Ky. Gov. on COVID cases: ‘We must do better’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
With more than 800 new positive tests for COVID-19 reported Sunday, Kentucky’s governor says people need to take the virus a lot more serious.

Local

Positive COVID-19 cases at Kermit PK8, remote learning to follow on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
A staff member and three students at Kermit PK8 will quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Local

Portsmouth restaurant cited for violated health orders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The Fish Bowl Bar & Grill received a citation for “improper conduct – disorderly activity and insanitary conditions.”

Local

UPDATE | Body of missing Meigs County man found

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Kenneth Hayes was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday riding a red trike.

Latest News

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR confirms 280 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

News

Martin County Water advocates making their voices heard

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Access to clean and quality drinking water is a problem residents in Martin County have faced for some time. The movement for access to clean and quality drinking water in Martin County is bringing advocates from cities like Newark, New Jersey.

VOD Recordings

Ironton beats New Lexington

Updated: 18 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

VOD Recordings

WVU beats Kansas

Updated: 18 hours ago
WSAZ Saturday 6 p.m. newscast

Local

Firefighters warn about furnaces after a house fire

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The home is salvageable.