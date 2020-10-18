Ky. Gov. on COVID cases: ‘We must do better’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - With more than 800 new positive tests for COVID-19 reported Sunday, Kentucky’s governor says people need to take the virus a lot more serious.

“Once again, we are seeing our case numbers growing instead of shrinking and we must do better,” Gov. Beshear said. “All of the things that we want to do, like fully reengaging our economy and getting our children back to in-person instruction, is dependent on everyone taking this virus a lot more seriously. Mask up, maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, keep gatherings to no more than 10 people and avoid traveling to virus hotspots. We can get where we need to be but only together as Team Kentucky.”

To date, 87,707 total cases have been reported.

Five deaths were also confirmed, raising the death toll related to the virus to 1,317.

