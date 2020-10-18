Advertisement

Ky. Gov. on COVID cases: ‘We must do better’

With more than 800 new positive tests for COVID-19 reported Sunday, Kentucky’s governor says people need to take the virus a lot more serious.
With more than 800 new positive tests for COVID-19 reported Sunday, Kentucky’s governor says people need to take the virus a lot more serious.(AP)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - With more than 800 new positive tests for COVID-19 reported Sunday, Kentucky’s governor says people need to take the virus a lot more serious.

“Once again, we are seeing our case numbers growing instead of shrinking and we must do better,” Gov. Beshear said. “All of the things that we want to do, like fully reengaging our economy and getting our children back to in-person instruction, is dependent on everyone taking this virus a lot more seriously. Mask up, maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, keep gatherings to no more than 10 people and avoid traveling to virus hotspots. We can get where we need to be but only together as Team Kentucky.”

To date, 87,707 total cases have been reported.

Five deaths were also confirmed, raising the death toll related to the virus to 1,317.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Positive COVID-19 cases at Kermit PK8, remote learning to follow on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
A staff member and three students at Kermit PK8 will quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Local

Portsmouth restaurant cited for violated health orders

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The Fish Bowl Bar & Grill received a citation for “improper conduct – disorderly activity and insanitary conditions.”

Local

Residents help search for missing man in Meigs County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Kenneth Hayes was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday riding a red trike.

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR confirms 280 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Martin County Water advocates making their voices heard

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Access to clean and quality drinking water is a problem residents in Martin County have faced for some time. The movement for access to clean and quality drinking water in Martin County is bringing advocates from cities like Newark, New Jersey.

VOD Recordings

Ironton beats New Lexington

Updated: 16 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

VOD Recordings

WVU beats Kansas

Updated: 17 hours ago
WSAZ Saturday 6 p.m. newscast

Local

Firefighters warn about furnaces after a house fire

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The home is salvageable.

Local

Johnson County schools to learn remotely due to county’s ‘red’ status

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Students in Johnson County schools will learn remotely for the upcoming week after the county went red Saturday on Kentucky’s incidence rate map for COVID-19.

Regional

UPDATE: Injured deputy expected to make full recovery

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Wood County.