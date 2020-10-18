Advertisement

Martin County Water advocates making their voices heard

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Access to clean and quality drinking water is a problem residents in Martin County have faced for some time. The movement for access to clean and quality drinking water in Martin County is bringing advocates from cities like Newark, New Jersey.

“If it takes me driving ten hours to Kentucky I’m willing to do that. I’m willing to lend my voice for the movement,” Anthony Diaz, Co-founder of the Newark Water Coalition. " If you can bathe if you can’t cook then how do you live life? And we allow these situations to be normalized. It’s not normal to fill up a jug at the spring especially in 2020."

It’s a necessity, residents say they won’t stop fighting for.

“I have tried my best to avoid the water, but you still have to bathe. I have to use it. What damage has been done is done to me,” said BarbiAnn Maynard, longtime water advocate, and Martin County resident.

Maynard says she’s fighting for the next generation.

“I’m fighting for the little kids who go to recess or PE and go to the water fountain. To me, that’s like being led to the slaughter. I’m fighting for them now,” Maynard said.

While improving the water is a work in progress, Maynard says things are beginning to flow in the right direction as the replacement of infrastructure began on a project introduced by former Kentucky Governor, Matt Bevin in 2018.

The $1.2 million project replaced a portion of old water lines and meters with new ones in the Warfield- Lovely area of Martin County.

“We’re basically starting from scratch in Martin County,” Maynard said. "In September we started to physically address the problems. We’re a long way from that 12-mile stretch that we’re replacing... there are a lot more lines that need to be replaced

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Ironton beats New Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

VOD Recordings

WVU beats Kansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
WSAZ Saturday 6 p.m. newscast

Local

Firefighters warn about furnaces after a house fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The home is salvageable.

Local

Johnson County schools to learn remotely due to county’s ‘red’ status

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Students in Johnson County schools will learn remotely for the upcoming week after the county went red Saturday on Kentucky’s incidence rate map for COVID-19.

Latest News

Regional

UPDATE: No suspects at-large in officer-involved shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Wood County.

Local

Floyd County man killed in crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Troopers have identified him as Joey Lewis, 36, from Banner.

Regional

Bowling Green girl battling cancer; asking for community support

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
“Carmen is 10 years old. She was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, bone cancer, and her knee on August 23.”

Local

Three elementary classes in Floyd County quarantined

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
School officials say the second grade class at Allen Elementary and the second and third grade classes at Prestonsburg Elementary have all been sent home.

Local

Michigan fugitive arrested in Charleston

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man wanted out of Michigan for assault with intent to murder was arrested Saturday in Charleston.

Regional

Monongalia County residents organize walk for pregnant woman battling breast cancer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The Westover community came together for a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of a local woman.