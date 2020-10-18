Monongalia County residents organize walk for pregnant woman battling breast cancer

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover community came together for a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of a local woman.

Country Roads Nutrition in Westover hosted a walk at Westover City Park in honor of Tiffany Nuce, a local woman battling stage two breast cancer.

Owner of Country Roads Nutrition, Marlesa Tennant said, they knew they wanted to donate for Breast Cancer Awareness Month but didn’t know who to raise money for until they heard about Nuce.

“I’m twenty-five weeks pregnant and diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. I already had my first round of chemo,” Nuce said.

While pregnant, she discovered a lump on her breast and started her fight.

“I’m so grateful for all the support and love that we’ve received,” she added.

Nuce said she was honored that so many people wanted to help her.

Tiffany’s husband, Dave Carr said that he didn’t realize how strong a network they had.

“It really means a lot. We don’t realize how far of a branch we have the support system,” he said.

All the money raised went to Nuce to help pay medical expenses.

There were also multiple vendors at the park to raise money for her.

Lexanna Seifert, a vendor and old family friend, shared was incredible how the community came together for Nuce.

“It’s overwhelming the support that she has. That shows what great family they are and how much everybody loves her,” she added.

Tennant said Country Roads would continue to hold raffles to raise money over the next week in case people missed the walk.

