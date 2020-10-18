More quarantines ordered for students at elementary school
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - More students at Prestonsburg Elementary are being told to quarantine for the next 14 days.
Floyd County Schools officials say a first grade classroom and the entire fourth grade will be told to stay home.
The quarantines come a day after the second and third grade at the school were quarantined.
According to the Floyd County Health Dept., seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county Sunday.
They say 13 were reported Saturday, which was the highest daily increase for Floyd County.
