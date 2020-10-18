More quarantines ordered for students at elementary school

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - More students at Prestonsburg Elementary are being told to quarantine for the next 14 days.

Floyd County Schools officials say a first grade classroom and the entire fourth grade will be told to stay home.

The quarantines come a day after the second and third grade at the school were quarantined.

According to the Floyd County Health Dept., seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county Sunday.

They say 13 were reported Saturday, which was the highest daily increase for Floyd County.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.