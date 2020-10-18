Portsmouth restaurant cited for violated health orders

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit have cited five liquor-permitted establishments for violating health orders, including one in our region.

According to a press release, the Fishbowl Bar & Grill in Portsmouth, Ohio received a citation for “improper conduct – disorderly activity and insanitary conditions.”

Agents observed approximately 30 customers, many not wearing masks, crowding at the main bar and intermixing with other social groups with minimal social distancing, the press release says.

In addition, agents saw that not only were bar staff not properly wearing masks, but they did not encourage customers to wear masks or maintain social distancing between groups.

Agents discovered physical barriers were being used at the main bar. In order to become compliant, agents went over corrective measures with the staff.

This case will be looked over by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the possible suspension of liquor permits.

