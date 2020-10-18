Positive COVID-19 cases at Kermit PK8, remote learning to follow on Monday

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A staff member and three students at Kermit PK8 in Mingo, County have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Mingo Board of Education (BOE), the Mingo County Health Department and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has recommended the affected staff member and students isolate.

To comply with CDC guidelines, it is also recommended that any close contacts quarantine as well.

For the upcoming school week, beginning on Monday, October 19th, Kermit PK8 teachers will conduct remote instruction from their individual homes. However, custodians and cooks will report to school.

Extra cleaning of the school will take place during that time.

