Advertisement

Three elementary classes in Floyd County quarantined

School officials say the second grade class at Allen Elementary and the second and third grade classes at Prestonsburg Elementary have all been sent home.
School officials say the second grade class at Allen Elementary and the second and third grade classes at Prestonsburg Elementary have all been sent home.(WDBJ7)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Two second grade classes and a third grade class are in a 14-day quarantine by the Floyd County Health Department.

School officials say the second grade class at Allen Elementary and the second and third grade classes at Prestonsburg Elementary have all been sent home.

Contact tracing will be conducted through the week and the health department’s contact tracing team will update families on a release date.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Floyd County man killed in crash

Updated: moments ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Troopers have identified him as Joey Lewis, 36, from Banner.

Local

Michigan fugitive arrested in Charleston

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man wanted out of Michigan for assault with intent to murder was arrested Saturday in Charleston.

Regional

Monongalia County residents organize walk for pregnant woman battling breast cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The Westover community came together for a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of a local woman.

Local

Police: Death investigation underway in Huntington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Police tell WSAZ they were called around noon to the 400 block of West 5 1/2 alley to reports of a woman found dead.

Latest News

Local

Federal appeals court upholds Kentucky abortion law

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court has upheld a decades-old Kentucky law requiring abortion clinics to have written agreements with a hospital and an ambulance service in case of medical emergencies.

Local

W.Va. school map shows Mingo in orange again; Kanawha green

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
he updated color map for the upcoming week of school in West Virginia shows counties in the red and counties in the orange.

News

COVID-19 Ky. | 1,296 new cases, 12 more deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gov. Beshear reported the latest coronavirus numbers for Kentucky.

Local

Highest 24-hour increase in Ohio COVID cases recorded for third time in 4 days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
For the third time this week, Ohio has recorded a record increase in COVID-19 cases over a 24 hour period.

Regional

Charges upgraded for Air Force airman connected to fatal Myrtle Beach shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Saturday that 21-year-old Samuel Alexander Frye now faces two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Local

Officials say Ohio voters to receive delayed ballots soon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delays in the mailing of hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots across Ohio by a private vendor rocked by equipment challenges and overwhelmed by “unparalleled volume” should be addressed by next week, officials said Friday.