Three elementary classes in Floyd County quarantined

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Two second grade classes and a third grade class are in a 14-day quarantine by the Floyd County Health Department.

School officials say the second grade class at Allen Elementary and the second and third grade classes at Prestonsburg Elementary have all been sent home.

Contact tracing will be conducted through the week and the health department’s contact tracing team will update families on a release date.

