UPDATE: No suspects at-large in officer-involved shooting

Scene on Stillwell Road
Scene on Stillwell Road(Laura Bowen)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: 10/17/20 9:54 P.M.

As West Virginia State Police continue to investigate Saturday night’s officer-involved shooting, Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens says that all the “participants” of the incident are “accounted for." He clarified that two suspects and one of his deputies were involved in the incident.

Stephens says there is no one “at-large” at this point. However, he says residents can expect to see a lot of blue lights and activity in the 2200 block of Stillwell Road, where the incident occurred, as state authorities continue their investigation.

You can find more details about the officer-involved shooting below.

UPDATE: 9:18 P.M. 10/17/20

West Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Stillwell Road in Wood County Saturday night. That’s according to Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens, who says one of his deputies was injured in the incident.

The deputy in question is being medically evaluated. No other details were made available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Ambulance crews and several Wood County deputies are on the 2200 block of Stillwell Road in Wood County Saturday night for what dispatchers call an “incident.” Officials would not elaborate on what the incident is, nor would they give any other details.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene, who says there are at least six law enforcement vehicles on the scene and several Wood County Sheriff’s deputies.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

