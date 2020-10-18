West Virginia COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 280 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 20,081, while the death toll remains at 399.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (163), Berkeley (1,390), Boone (292), Braxton (37), Brooke (194), Cabell (1,190), Calhoun (32), Clay (55), Doddridge (65), Fayette (716), Gilmer (62), Grant (178), Greenbrier (156), Hampshire (119), Hancock (191), Hardy (101), Harrison (623), Jackson (348), Jefferson (521), Kanawha (3,320), Lewis (65), Lincoln (212), Logan (707), Marion (355), Marshall (245), Mason (166), McDowell (105), Mercer (568), Mineral (202), Mingo (502), Monongalia (2,224), Monroe (194), Morgan (98), Nicholas (173), Ohio (455), Pendleton (68), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (63), Preston (174), Putnam (782), Raleigh (660), Randolph (375), Ritchie (25), Roane (86), Summers (77), Taylor (160), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (222), Wayne (487), Webster (19), Wetzel (81), Wirt (28), Wood (479), Wyoming (172).

