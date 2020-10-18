Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

West Virginia DHHR confirms 280 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 280 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 20,081, while the death toll remains at 399.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (163), Berkeley (1,390), Boone (292), Braxton (37), Brooke (194), Cabell (1,190), Calhoun (32), Clay (55), Doddridge (65), Fayette (716), Gilmer (62), Grant (178), Greenbrier (156), Hampshire (119), Hancock (191), Hardy (101), Harrison (623), Jackson (348), Jefferson (521), Kanawha (3,320), Lewis (65), Lincoln (212), Logan (707), Marion (355), Marshall (245), Mason (166), McDowell (105), Mercer (568), Mineral (202), Mingo (502), Monongalia (2,224), Monroe (194), Morgan (98), Nicholas (173), Ohio (455), Pendleton (68), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (63), Preston (174), Putnam (782), Raleigh (660), Randolph (375), Ritchie (25), Roane (86), Summers (77), Taylor (160), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (222), Wayne (487), Webster (19), Wetzel (81), Wirt (28), Wood (479), Wyoming (172).

