MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - There have been 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Martin County since Friday.

According to the Martin County Health Department, the new cases range in age from 11 months to 87 years old.

Three people have died in connection to the virus.

Officials say there are 49 active cases.

There have been 139 positive cases in the county.

87 people have recovered.

