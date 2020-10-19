Fairland Buddy League Basketball

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) -

Complex 7 is hosting a Fairland Buddy Basketball League.

The league starts on November 10. Skills nights are Tuesday and Friday, with games on Saturdays.

Anyone kindergarten through 8th grade is welcome to participate.

The cost is $35 for one child, and $20 for each additional child.

You can register for the Fairland Buddy Basketball League at Complex 7 from 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by emailing info@complex7.net.

Click here to visit complex 7.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.