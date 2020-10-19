Advertisement

Fairland Buddy League Basketball

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) -

Complex 7 is hosting a Fairland Buddy Basketball League.

The league starts on November 10. Skills nights are Tuesday and Friday, with games on Saturdays.

Anyone kindergarten through 8th grade is welcome to participate.

The cost is $35 for one child, and $20 for each additional child.

You can register for the Fairland Buddy Basketball League at Complex 7 from 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by emailing info@complex7.net.

Click here to visit complex 7.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

27 asked to quarantine at Cabell Midland High School due to COVID-19

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Cabell Midland remains open on a blended learning schedule.

Local

Additional COVID-19 death in Boyd County

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
21 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local

Largest number of COVID-19 cases for a Monday in Kentucky

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
81 of those new cases are kids 18 years old and younger.

Local

2020 Trick-or-Treat dates and times

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
If you don’t see your city or county listed, please email us at news@wsaz.com with your town’s date and time and we will update it!

Studio 3

Spooky science on Studio 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Mr. Science on Studio 3.

Latest News

Studio 3

Crihfield Farms at Capitol Market

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Taylor heads to Capitol Market to see what's in store for the fall season.

Local

Two COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 232 active cases.

Studio 3

Mea Cuppa at Capitol Market

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Taylor heads to Capitol Market to see what's in store for the fall season.

Studio 3

Getting pets back on track

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Darris Cooper from Petco on Studio 3.

Video

Spooky science on Studio 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
Spooky science on Studio 3