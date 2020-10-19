Advertisement

Flags ordered to half staff due to passing of former mayor

Flag half staff
Flag half staff(KOLO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has ordered all City of Charleston flags at all city owned facilities to be displayed at half-staff immediately.

This is to honor the life and service of former Mayor Kent Hall.

“We are saddened today to share the passing former Mayor Kent Hall,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Mayor Hall was a true public servant and had a heart for helping others. We mourn his passing and send thoughts and prayers to his family at this difficult time.”

During his time with the city, he served as City Councilman-at-Large, City Manager, City Treasurer and Mayor.

“Former Mayor Hall was a personal friend of mine and Commissioner Henry C. Shores. His passing is a tremendous loss to our whole community. The Kanawha County Commission will follow the lead of the city of Charleston and will lower our State Flags on County Property through Tuesday, October 20th as well,” stated Commission President Kent Carper.

