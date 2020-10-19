Advertisement

Herd Adds UMass

Game will be played November 7th
Herd to host UMASS November 7th
Herd to host UMASS November 7th(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s no longer an OPEN date on the Marshall football schedule for November 7th as they announced Monday the Herd will be hosting UMASS. It’s a 2:30 pm kick off at Edwards Stadium. The Minuteman have only played one game so far in 2020 and that was a loss to Georgia Southern last Saturday by a final of 41-0.

“With so much uncertainty this season, we’re just trying to give our fan base as many opportunities as possible to see the Thundering Herd,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick . “We’re happy to welcome UMass to Huntington next month.”  Marshall and UMass have met once, a 49-20 Thundering Herd victory over the Minutemen on September 8, 2001.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

MU player wins CUSA Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Eli Neal wins CUSA Defensive Player of the Week Award

Sports

Three WVU players win Big 12 awards

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jim Treacy
A trio of Mountaineers honored by the Big 12 Monday

Sports

Snell scores, Steelers rout Browns to stay perfect

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pittsburgh improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1978 with the win.

Sports

Rivers throw 3 TD passes as Colts rally past Bengals 31-27

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Down 21, Indy’s rally capped the greatest regular-season comeback in franchise history.

Latest News

Sports

Herd Tops In At #22

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Marshall moves back into the Top 25

Sports

Ironton rolls in Ohio Division V playoffs

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Ironton moves on in Ohio playoffs

VOD Recordings

Ironton beats New Lexington

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT
CW 10 p.m. newscast

VOD Recordings

WVU beats Kansas

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT
WSAZ Saturday 6 p.m. newscast

Sports

Herd remains unbeaten

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Marshal wins in CUSA again

Local

W.Va. school map shows Mingo in orange again; Kanawha green

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
he updated color map for the upcoming week of school in West Virginia shows counties in the red and counties in the orange.